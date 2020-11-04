'This is going to be your legacy' - Mashaba & Mbalula butt heads over service delivery in Khayelitsha

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took shots at one another on social media over the issue of service delivery in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Mashaba's party kicked off its national tour in Cape Town on Tuesday, visiting the city's townships, including Khayelitsha.

The party visited informal housing in Makhaza, the Khayelitsha train station, and the department of home affairs.

Mashaba documented the tour on Twitter, taking jabs at the ruling party.

In one post, Mashaba said there was nothing “new” about Khayelitsha (which means "new home").

“In reality, there is nothing new or homely about living here. If this is 'good governance', we don't have an understanding of what 'good' actually means,” said Mashaba.