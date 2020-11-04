Politics

'This is going to be your legacy' - Mashaba & Mbalula butt heads over service delivery in Khayelitsha

04 November 2020 - 10:56
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba got into a war of words on social media with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his spokesperson.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba got into a war of words on social media with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and his spokesperson.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took shots at one another on social media over the issue of service delivery in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Mashaba's party kicked off its national tour in Cape Town on Tuesday, visiting the city's townships, including Khayelitsha.

The party visited informal housing in Makhaza, the Khayelitsha train station, and the department of home affairs.

Mashaba documented the tour on Twitter, taking jabs at the ruling party.

In one post, Mashaba said there was nothing “new” about Khayelitsha (which means "new home").

“In reality, there is nothing new or homely about living here. If this is 'good governance', we don't have an understanding of what 'good' actually means,” said Mashaba.

In another post, Mashaba called on Mbalula to fix the infrastructure at the train station.

“This is a shame on all of us in SA but for you, as a responsible minister, I wonder how you feel when you see something like this,” said Mashaba.

“This is going to be your legacy, minister. Perfectly good rail infrastructure neglected and left to be destroyed. History will not remember you fondly.”

Mbalula was having none of it and put the blame at the door of the DA.

Mbalula said the official opposition party, of which Mashaba was once a member, was responsible for service delivery in the Western Cape.

“Mention the party name sir, don't generalise. Who is governing the Western Cape? Your party, Democratic Alliance,” said Mbalula.

Coming to Mbalula's defence, transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the minister was not to blame for the theft of rail infrastructure.

“If you recall sir, it was minister Mbalula who called for the theft of rail infrastructure to be classified as economic sabotage, so as to attract harsher sentences. The work continues, hand in hand with SSA [the State Security Agency], Saps and [the department of] justice,” she told Mashaba.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA strikes a chord with students — but party still waiting for registration

The newly formed political party of former DA leader in Gauteng Herman Mashaba is gaining ground at tertiary institutions, even though its candidates ...
Politics
4 days ago

‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting

Seven people were killed and two others were injured in a house on Monday
News
15 hours ago

Limited train service rolls out for Pretoria commuters

A limited Mabopane corridor train service resumed on Tuesday, and Metrorail in Gauteng said plans were on track for a limited Saulsville train ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics
  3. 'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party Politics
  4. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  5. DA's new Tshwane mayor says ANC left him with finance mess Politics

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X