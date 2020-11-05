DA to launch campaign to 'make Afrikaans equal with English' at Stellenbosch University

The DA has announced plans to launch an “unprecedented campaign” to put Afrikaans on an equal footing with English at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape.

According to DA MP Leon Schreiber, the campaign is aimed at fighting for language rights to enable South Africans to study in their mother language at public schools and universities across the country.

Schreiber said the party felt that Afrikaans at the university was “apparently removed for political reasons” and mother-tongue instruction at the institution was “reasonably practicable”.

In 2016, the university implemented a new language policy that in effect elevated the status of English in an effort to not make black students, who are not fluent in Afrikaans, feel marginalised, excluded and stigmatised.

In October, last year, the Constitutional Court unanimously found in favour of the university, which opposed an application by Afrikaans-language lobby group Gelyke Kanse to compel the institution to return to its 2014 language policy.