Fana Mokoena laughs off EFF 'cult' claims: 'People think we get a signal to say the things we say'

05 November 2020 - 13:30
EFF MP Fana Mokoena has once again defended the party from criticism and "cult".
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has laughed off claims that the party is a “cult”, saying most people have no clue what the word even means.

Mokoena once again defended the EFF on social media this week, after some people claimed that the party's leader Julius Malema “controls” what party members say and do.

He said the EFF was “extremely strong” on political education and its members don't need prompting.

“People think in the EFF we get a signal from the leadership or a go-ahead or some such nonsense to say the things we say. What they miss is political education in the EFF is extremely strong. We all thoroughly understand our ideology and policies. We don't need prompting,” he said.

Mokoena said the party was a “very sophisticated machinery” which often leaves outsiders frustrated and clueless.

“Its inner workings often frustrate those who observe it from without because it leaves them clueless. Their only hope of ever understanding it is through wild guesswork. Thina siyabuka nje [we just watch]," said Mokoena.

He also took a jab at “clueless” people using the word “cult” to describe the EFF.

“Most of you who call the EFF a cult have no clue what the word means. If you understood it, you wouldn't find it so fashionable to use against the EFF. It actually doesn't serve the purpose of denigrating the EFF,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mokoena said those who felt that attacking the EFF was an achievement could go right ahead.

He was defending the party from criticism, after Malema's decision to hire a white lawyer to represent him and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on charges of common assault.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer at the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018. They appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court last week, where the case was postponed to March 9 2021.

“If attacking the EFF makes you feel like you're achieving something in life, reaching some upward mobility, go right ahead,” he said. “We're all about good feels. We're with you.”

He also said the party was the most “solid and united organisation” in SA and will not retreat or surrender because it's “equipped for the next 1,000 years”. 

