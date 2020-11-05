Fana Mokoena laughs off EFF 'cult' claims: 'People think we get a signal to say the things we say'

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena has laughed off claims that the party is a “cult”, saying most people have no clue what the word even means.

Mokoena once again defended the EFF on social media this week, after some people claimed that the party's leader Julius Malema “controls” what party members say and do.

He said the EFF was “extremely strong” on political education and its members don't need prompting.

“People think in the EFF we get a signal from the leadership or a go-ahead or some such nonsense to say the things we say. What they miss is political education in the EFF is extremely strong. We all thoroughly understand our ideology and policies. We don't need prompting,” he said.