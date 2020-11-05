Restoring SA's economy tops agenda of SOE council chaired by Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a virtual inaugural meeting of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Council on Thursday in a bid to strengthen the framework governing the entities, the presidency said in a statement.

Acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said top of the meeting agenda was the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, aimed at restoring the country’s economy as well as an overview of state-owned enterprises and the terms of reference of the council.

Ramaphosa appointed members of the council in June to support the government in repositioning SOEs as effective instruments of economic transformation and development.

“Through the council, government intends to create alignment between all state-owned companies and to better define their respective mandates. The council will also work with the leadership of SOEs to develop a legal and regulatory environment that promotes innovation and agility and enhances their competitiveness,” said Seale.

“The Presidential SOE Council will undertake a process of rationalisation of SOEs to ensure entities serve strategic economic and developmental purposes.”