Politics

'Trump is a crybaby — he must accept defeat': Julius Malema weighs in on US elections

05 November 2020 - 06:39
EFF leader Julius Malema says US President Donald Trump must accept defeat.
EFF leader Julius Malema says US President Donald Trump must accept defeat.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the US elections, saying President Donald Trump must accept defeat and not try to hinder the process.

Malema shared his views on the US elections during a “special visit” to Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.

He said if first-world countries were complaining about alleged electoral fraud and vote-rigging, global democracy was in danger.

“If they are robbing each other it is good. They are tasting what we have been tasting here in Africa. They must know what the rigging is about, but Trump is a crybaby, he must accept defeat. If he is defeated he must accept. The same with [Joe] Biden,” said Malema.

“They are a first-world (country). They cannot be speaking about the rigging of elections because they are supposed to have the most sophisticated electoral system ... and if we third world (countries) are still complaining about rigging and the first world is also complaining, then democracy is in danger.”

Trump is facing off with Democratic challenger Biden for the White House.

The two candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

Shortly after Biden said he was confident of winning the contest once all votes are counted, Trump claimed that “illegal” voting is continuing and that he would approach the Supreme Court to ensure voting is halted.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

Voting has ended across the country, but election laws in US states require all votes to be counted, and many states routinely take days to finish counting legal ballots.

The final results for all the states are expected to take days to be revealed.

READ MORE

Trevor Noah pokes fun at 'undecided' Melania Trump: 'If he loses, she's just married to Donald Trump'

'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah poked fun at the current first lady Melania Trump.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Trump keeps banging mail-ballot drum in final race for battleground states

Trump reiterates frustration over delayed vote count, as Biden reassures voters the president won’t 'steal' the election
World
2 days ago

Trump vs Biden: Here’s what both have said about SA

From weighing in on farm murders to claims of being "arrested" while trying to see Mandela, both Trump and Biden have mentioned SA in the past.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  2. Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics
  4. 'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party Politics
  5. DA's new Tshwane mayor says ANC left him with finance mess Politics

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X