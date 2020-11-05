WATCH | Dudu Myeni 'wishes she was madam Venter' at state capture inquiry
05 November 2020 - 14:23
“If I had the choice, I would wake up the next day being Mrs White or a Mrs Smith, Mrs van der Merwe because that name would give me credibility in my own country.”
These were the words of former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni during a 10-minute impassioned speech to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about how she has allegedly been “hunted” by the media and law enforcement due to her association with former president Jacob Zuma, the colour of her skin and dirty politics.
Myeni is testifying before the state capture inquiry about her role as the SAA board chairperson.
TimesLIVE