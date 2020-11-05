WATCH | Dudu Myeni 'wishes she was madam Venter' at state capture inquiry

These were the words of former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni during a 10-minute impassioned speech to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about how she has allegedly been “hunted” by the media and law enforcement due to her association with former president Jacob Zuma, the colour of her skin and dirty politics.

Myeni is testifying before the state capture inquiry about her role as the SAA board chairperson.

TimesLIVE