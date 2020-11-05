Politics

WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni continues 'testimony' at Zondo Commission

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am

05 November 2020 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo Commission will continue to hear aviation-related evidence from the former board chairperson of SAA, Duduzile Myeni.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

For close to half an hour on Wednesday, November 4, Myeni refused to answer questions. Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr remained patient and kept firing questions about Myeni’s role in collapsing state airline SAA.

Myeni’s rebellion started right from the beginning of the proceedings.

She said she refused to answer questions relating to SAA because her answers may be used against her should the NPA pursue criminal proceedings against her.

The hearing continues. 

READ MORE:

Dudu Myeni testifies at state capture commission

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Wednesday testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Politics
21 hours ago

State capture stand-off as Dudu Myeni opts to 'remain silent' on SAA

State capture commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo spent two hours on Wednesday entertaining a tit-for-tat tussle between former SAA ...
Politics
22 hours ago

‘In case I incriminate myself’: how Dudu Myeni ducked Zondo probes

For most of Wednesday afternoon, the ex-SAA chair and ally of Jacob Zuma gave a series of non-answers
Politics
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  2. Hostile former SAA board member irks Judge Zondo at state capture inquiry Politics
  3. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics
  4. 'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party Politics
  5. DA's new Tshwane mayor says ANC left him with finance mess Politics

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X