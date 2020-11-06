Floyd Shivambu weighs in on US elections: 'American imperialism will continue unabated'
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is the latest from the party to weigh in on the US presidential election, predicting the result will see "American imperialism and disregard for global peace" continue.
US Republican president Donald Trump is facing off with Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the White House. The candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.
Shivambu predicted “sleepy Joe Biden” and “Barack Hussein Obama” will win the US elections, bringing with it more of the same.
“While an electoral humiliation of a racist egomaniac is correct, American imperialism and disregard for global peace will continue unabated,” he said.
Shivambu expressed shock over Trump's calls for vote counting to stop.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his thoughts on Trump, saying if vote counting stops, “sleepy Joe” would be the winner.
If they stop counting now, then Sleepy Joe is the winner 🤣— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 5, 2020
But I think you are actually calling on rascals to disrupt the counting, hoping it will mean a re-vote 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/59szPo4ewd
Here is a Recipe for USA Elections Riots https://t.co/59szPo4ewd— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 5, 2020
On Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said Trump must accept defeat and not try to hinder the process.
“If they are robbing each other, it is good. They are tasting what we have been tasting here in Africa. They must know what the rigging is about. But Trump is a cry baby - he must accept defeat. If he is defeated, he must accept it. The same with Biden,” said Malema.
“They are a first world [country]. They cannot be speaking about the rigging of elections because they are supposed to have the most sophisticated electoral system. If we third world [countries] are still complaining about rigging and the first world is also complaining, then democracy is in danger.”
