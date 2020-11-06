Floyd Shivambu weighs in on US elections: 'American imperialism will continue unabated'

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is the latest from the party to weigh in on the US presidential election, predicting the result will see "American imperialism and disregard for global peace" continue.

US Republican president Donald Trump is facing off with Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the White House. The candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

Shivambu predicted “sleepy Joe Biden” and “Barack Hussein Obama” will win the US elections, bringing with it more of the same.

“While an electoral humiliation of a racist egomaniac is correct, American imperialism and disregard for global peace will continue unabated,” he said.