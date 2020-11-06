MPs debate improved oversight of farm workers' rights

The EFF has urged parliament to intervene to improve the living conditions of farm workers in the country.

The third biggest party made the plea during a debate on the condition of farm workers in the National Assembly on Thursday. The EFF proposed the establishment of an ad hoc committee to look into the living conditions faced by farm workers who at times, the party claims, are only remunerated with alcohol.

The red berets also want the committee to look into the eviction of farm workers by farm owners.

Some farm workers, according to the motion by EFF MP Sam Matiase, are forcefully evicted from their land and are “enslaved” by their employers.

“This is a historical problem. Because of our history, the relationship between farm owners and farm workers has always been mediated by violence - from the violence of forceful dispossession of the land, to the slave-like work conditions on farms; from the complete disregard of the human rights of the young and the old, to the forceful and illegal evictions of people who have stayed on these farms for generations,” Matiase said.