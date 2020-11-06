Nine months after Ramaphosa's promise, some cabinet members are yet to sign performance agreements

Nine months after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to enter into performance agreements with his cabinet ministers to increase accountability, some have still not been signed.

This is despite assurances to parliament by minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu that Ramaphosa would conclude the process before the end of October.

On Thursday, Mthembu told journalists there were cabinet ministers whose performance agreements were still outstanding. He said these would be signed by Friday.

“We thought that they would be concluded last week but they have not been concluded. There are still colleagues that will be signing their agreements this coming Friday,” he said.

“We did allude to the fact that those performance agreements, once they are concluded, will be made public. The president will speak on that matter as well. They have not been concluded as we speak right now,” he said.

The president was still committed to making the ministerial performance agreements public, said Mthembu.

At the time of publishing, Mthembu's office had not responded to a TimesLIVE query sent on Friday afternoon, on whether the outstanding agreements had been finally entered into.

Mthembu told a parliamentary session last Thursday that ministerial performance agreements would be finalised the following day.

They will be publicised “after they've been signed”, he said in parliament.

DA spokesperson in the presidency Solly Malatsi said there was a lack of political will around the signing of the performance agreements.

“It's not difficult to finalise a performance agreement and the postponements signal that they may be ministers who don't want to sign these agreements,” said Malatsi.

In his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa promised to sign performance agreements with all ministers before the end of that month.

This, he said, he would do to strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.

“These agreements, which are based on the targets contained in the medium-term strategic framework, will be made public so that the people of SA can hold those who they elected into office to account.

“We see these performance agreements as the cornerstone of a new culture of transparency and accountability, where those who are given the responsibility to serve — whether as elected office bearers or public servants — do what is expected of them,” he said at the time.

“It is a culture where corruption, nepotism and patronage are not tolerated, and action is taken against those who abuse their power or steal public money,” said Ramaphosa.

