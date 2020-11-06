Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Coalition chaos and state capture spice

06 November 2020 - 11:01 By Mike Siluma, Andisiwe Makinana, Mawande Mvumvu, Sibongakonke Shoba and Paige Muller
Dudu Myeni, former chair of SAA, on Thursday said her only sin was her association with former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

In this weeks episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team looks into the system of coalition governments which has caused instability in many of SA's major cities.

They discuss why they are becoming more prevalent in SA and why they cause such controversy.

The team also tackles the latest from SA's longest ongoing political story, the state capture inquiry, where former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's antics in the witness chair enthrall the nation. 

