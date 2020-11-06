PODCAST | Coalition chaos and state capture spice

In this weeks episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the team looks into the system of coalition governments which has caused instability in many of SA's major cities.

They discuss why they are becoming more prevalent in SA and why they cause such controversy.

The team also tackles the latest from SA's longest ongoing political story, the state capture inquiry, where former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni's antics in the witness chair enthrall the nation.

