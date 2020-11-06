WATCH LIVE | Duduzile Myeni to continue her testimony at Zondo commission
06 November 2020 - 09:22
The Zondo commission of inquiry will continue to hear aviation-related evidence from the former board chairperson of SAA, Duduzile Myeni.
Myeni has been implicated at the commission by numerous people and is said to have interfered with the operations at Eskom as well.
During his testimony at the inquiry in September, former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi said Myeni knew intimate details about the inner workings of Eskom, and suggested solutions to fix the power utility despite not being in its employ.