Politics

WATCH LIVE | Duduzile Myeni to continue her testimony at Zondo commission

06 November 2020 - 09:22 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission of inquiry will continue to hear aviation-related evidence from the former board chairperson of SAA, Duduzile Myeni.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Myeni has been implicated at the commission by numerous people and is said to have interfered with the operations at Eskom as well.

During his testimony at the inquiry in September, former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi said Myeni knew intimate details about the inner workings of Eskom, and suggested solutions to fix the power utility despite not being in its employ.

READ MORE:

Dudu Myeni testifies at state capture commission

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Wednesday testifies at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Politics
1 day ago

Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness

The state capture commission legal team has urged chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to instruct the commission's secretary to lay a ...
Politics
18 hours ago

State capture stand-off as Dudu Myeni opts to 'remain silent' on SAA

State capture commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo spent two hours on Wednesday entertaining a tit-for-tat tussle between former SAA ...
Politics
1 day ago

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni told the Zondo commission on Thursday she was being criminalised because she was a strong black woman who happened ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  2. Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness Politics
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is president ... at least in her hometown Politics
  4. 'DA has abandoned the principle of diversity': Joburg councillor quits party Politics
  5. Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm ... Politics

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X