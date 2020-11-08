Politics

Ramaphosa congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 November 2020 - 09:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris with their election victory.

Ramaphosa joined a number of leaders congratulating the pair, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," Ramaphosa said on his Twitter account on Satutrday evening.

After the announcement by news organisations that he pipped current president Donald Trump in a tight contest, Biden pledged to be a president who sought not to divide, but to unify the country.

TimesLIVE

Biden wins presidential race in a deeply divided United States, several networks say

Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said.
News
17 hours ago

US ELECTIONS | Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after winning the election.
News
4 hours ago

Biden calls for healing in appeal to Trump voters

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after winning in a bitter election, even as ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana ... Politics
  2. Dudu Myeni could be criminally charged for unmasking anonymous witness Politics
  3. State capture: The dead lawyer, the board chair and the R800k 'loan' Politics
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is president ... at least in her hometown Politics
  5. Myeni’s antics at state capture inquiry ‘liable to deter future witnesses’ Politics

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X