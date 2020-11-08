Ramaphosa congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris with their election victory.

Ramaphosa joined a number of leaders congratulating the pair, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," Ramaphosa said on his Twitter account on Satutrday evening.

After the announcement by news organisations that he pipped current president Donald Trump in a tight contest, Biden pledged to be a president who sought not to divide, but to unify the country.

TimesLIVE