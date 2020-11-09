Mmusi Maimane: To those trying to import Trump-style politics in SA, see how this movie ends

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has become the latest politician to weigh in on the recent US elections which saw former vice-president Joe Biden and senator Kamala Harris emerge as president-elect and vice president-elect.

Maimane said the election outcome proved young people will not tolerate oppressive leadership and values.

“Colonialism values, apartheid values are not coming back in fashion. They are being rebuked by the world, especially by the youth. Those with ears have heard,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Maimane said those seeking to “start race wars in SA” and adopt defeated president Donald Trump's leadership style should take notes from the US election.