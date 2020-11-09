Mmusi Maimane: To those trying to import Trump-style politics in SA, see how this movie ends
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has become the latest politician to weigh in on the recent US elections which saw former vice-president Joe Biden and senator Kamala Harris emerge as president-elect and vice president-elect.
Maimane said the election outcome proved young people will not tolerate oppressive leadership and values.
“Colonialism values, apartheid values are not coming back in fashion. They are being rebuked by the world, especially by the youth. Those with ears have heard,” he tweeted.
In a separate tweet, Maimane said those seeking to “start race wars in SA” and adopt defeated president Donald Trump's leadership style should take notes from the US election.
Trump and his supporters have opposed Biden's victory.
On Wednesday, Trump falsely claimed victory over his Democrat challenger.
After Biden was announced the winner, Trump tweeted that he won the election “by a lot", citing that millions of votes were not counted and that mail-in-ballots were sent to people who “didn't need them".
Meanwhile, Biden called for unity among his and Trump's supporters.
Now that the campaign is over—what is the people’s will? What is our mandate?— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020
I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.
The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020
This is the time to heal in America.
It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020
To lower the temperature.
To see each other again.
To listen to each other again.
