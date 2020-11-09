Politics

Natasha Mazzone stands by Kamala Harris 'smashing glass ceiling' comments amid backlash

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 November 2020 - 13:00
Natasha Mazzone was dragged by some on social media for her comments.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has hit back at backlash she received for comments she made about incoming US vice-president Kamala Harris breaking the “glass ceiling”.

Mazzone got tongues wagging when she tweeted a picture of Harris alongside the shadow of a girl child. She captioned the post: “The most important picture on the internet today! Nothing has ever sounded quite as beautiful as that glass ceiling smashing!”

While some agreed with her, others claimed that she could not speak of smashing the glass ceiling when her party had elected John Steenhuisen as its leader over a black female, Mbali Ntuli. Mazzone had publicly endorsed Steenhuisen.

She hit back at the claim.

Mazzone said the ceiling had been smashed “ages ago” in the DA.

When ATM leader Mzwanele Manyi weighed in on her comments, Natasha urged her critics to go “find some other issue to try to be relevant on”.

