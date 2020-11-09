Natasha Mazzone stands by Kamala Harris 'smashing glass ceiling' comments amid backlash
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has hit back at backlash she received for comments she made about incoming US vice-president Kamala Harris breaking the “glass ceiling”.
Mazzone got tongues wagging when she tweeted a picture of Harris alongside the shadow of a girl child. She captioned the post: “The most important picture on the internet today! Nothing has ever sounded quite as beautiful as that glass ceiling smashing!”
The most important picture on the internet today! Nothing has ever sounded quite as beautiful as that glass ceiling smashing! pic.twitter.com/ZKa1OUltYE— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) November 8, 2020
While some agreed with her, others claimed that she could not speak of smashing the glass ceiling when her party had elected John Steenhuisen as its leader over a black female, Mbali Ntuli. Mazzone had publicly endorsed Steenhuisen.
She hit back at the claim.
Nope!! I voted who I thought was the best candidate. It’s what you’re allowed to do in a democracy, where freedom of thought is allowed. I know it’s not a concept you like, but I don’t buy into your group think. You know that. Love and light! 🌞— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) November 8, 2020
...the fact is that in the US, it’s been impossible for woman to get ahead. In a male dominated world, it’s damn great to see a capable woman standing up to constant insults and misogynist hate. “I miss disagree with what you say, but I fight for your right to say it”— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) November 8, 2020
Mazzone said the ceiling had been smashed “ages ago” in the DA.
Huh??? A party with so many woman leaders?? Our ceiling was smashed ages ago!— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) November 8, 2020
When ATM leader Mzwanele Manyi weighed in on her comments, Natasha urged her critics to go “find some other issue to try to be relevant on”.
Let me just say it for everyone actually arguing with me, you entering and trying to fight with them is not helping, so run off and find some other issue to try and be relevant on!— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) November 9, 2020