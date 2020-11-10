Politics

Hawks confirm warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

10 November 2020 - 14:44
The Hawks confirmed a warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
The Hawks confirmed a warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

A warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.

The Hawks have confirmed Magashule is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein high court on Friday.

Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn confirmed to TimesLIVE that the warrant was signed. However, she said the warrant had not been issued to Magashule.

“Yes, we can confirm the warrant has been issued. The J50 warrant was signed by the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in the Free State,” Steyn said.

She said the warrant was in relation to the controversial asbestos case that has so far seen seven people arrested, including businessman Edwin Sodi.

They are expected to make another appearance at the Bloemfontein high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Military vets accuse Ace Magashule of abandoning them

Military veterans who embarked on a campaign to “rid” Durban of foreigners blame ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for failing to heed their cries ...
Politics
6 days ago

Ace Magashule's former PA 'visited by the FBI in the US'

The FBI allegedly paid a visit to Ace Magashule's former secretary, Moroadi Cholota, in the US, as ongoing investigations into the pair's alleged ...
Politics
1 week ago

'We'll be in touch with the NPA', says Ace Magashule, denying knowledge of his 'imminent arrest'

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he has instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority to verify rumours of his pending ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  2. From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana ... Politics
  3. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  4. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics
  5. Former SAAT chair Yakhi Kwinana adamant she received no kickbacks from supplier Politics

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X