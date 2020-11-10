Malema: 'Wait until we respond, all fools will have an opinion'

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to those who have gone up against the party, saying that when they respond “all fools will have an opinion”.

His comments, made on Twitter, came amid violence outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday.

EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at the school when a violent confrontation ensued between them and a group of teachers and members of the community. One person was arrested.

Pictures and videos of the violence outside the school were posted on social media and reshared by Malema.

In between the posts was a sharp message from the EFF leader, who simply wrote: “Wait until we respond, all fools will have an opinion.”