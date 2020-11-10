Politics

Scopa postpones meeting with EC Cogta over troubled municipalities

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
10 November 2020 - 15:41
The Scopa chairperson said the mix-up presented 'undesirable confusion'. File photo.
The Scopa chairperson said the mix-up presented 'undesirable confusion'. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz. File photo

A parliamentary meeting to hear what action Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has taken against problematic municipalities could not proceed on Tuesday when he told MPs he had not seen a report he was expected to present.

Nqatha was appearing with his department before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to talk about consequence management in municipalities under investigation.

A few minutes after Nqatha and the department's newly appointed administrative head  Andile Fani began their presentation, MPs noted that what they were presenting was not the same as the document sent to the committee prior to the meeting.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP said the mix-up presented a "difficulty".

Nqatha explained that the presentation he had initially loaded from his side and which “I had sight of” had been prepared for a meeting with Scopa that was postponed last month.

Mampara of the week: Xolile Nqatha

Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha plumbed new depths of political rhetoric this week, pleading for those ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

He said there were two other presentations “in which a few changes have been made, but I don't know which are those changes”.

“I will be guided by the committee whether we should proceed with the one I had sight of. You know it was going to come here with my approval, so I don't know, chair, you can guide me,” he said.

He said the confusion could have been due to transition in the department with many people "dealing with these matters".

Fani took up his position last Monday.

“It's an undesirable confusion, MEC. It does not sit well when a presentation would come before us and you haven't had sight of it. That on its own raises very serious and fundamental questions,” said Hlengwa.

The meeting was postponed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cogta MECs decry political instability and interference in municipalities

Political instability and political interference have been highlighted among contributors to the failure of municipalities to perform their duties, ...
Politics
2 months ago

Eastern Cape government threatens Nelson Mandela Bay metro takeover

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been given seven days to convince Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha not ...
Politics
3 months ago

Corruption is not something to compete about: MEC Xolile Nqatha

Corruption, whatever its scale, is totally unacceptable, says Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha.
Politics
3 months ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  2. From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana ... Politics
  3. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  4. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics
  5. Former SAAT chair Yakhi Kwinana adamant she received no kickbacks from supplier Politics

Latest Videos

Tensions remain outside Brackenfell high school after day of violence
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
X