'The Hollywood arrest is loading' - Mzansi reacts to arrest warrant for Ace Magashula

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 November 2020 - 15:51
The Hawks confirmed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Social media was in meltdown mode on Tuesday afternoon after the Hawks confirmed a warrant of arrest had been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.

The matter has already seen seven people arrested, including businessman Edwin Sodi.

“Yes, we can confirm the warrant has been issued. The J50 warrant was signed by the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in the Free State,” Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn told TimesLIVE.

She said the warrant was signed but had not been issued to Magashule.

It comes just weeks after Magashule instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours about an arrest warrant for him.

Magashule told TimesLIVE last month that neither he nor his lawyers had been formally informed of plans to arrest him.

“For now my lawyers will be in touch with the NPA so we cab verify this. For now  I'm saying there is no need for any panic. No need for any Hollywood [style of arrest] because I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have not done anything that is wrong, according to me, and unlawful,” he said.

When asked about the case against him, he said: “Apparently it is that Estina [dairy farm] thing that I was never involved in.”

The Hawks described the claims at the time as “fake news”. 

Twitter was flooded with reaction to news of the arrest warrant being issued for Magashule, splitting opinions and sparking massive debate.

While some celebrated, others called for Magashule to be “protected”.

