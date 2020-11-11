Politics

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not step aside, despite arrest warrant

11 November 2020 - 13:40
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not step aside from his top position despite having to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday. File image.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not step aside from his top position despite having to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not step aside from his powerful position despite his scheduled appearance on Friday in the Bloemfontein high court on corruption charges.

This is according to Magashule's deputy, Jessie Duarte, and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile following a meeting with the embattled secretary-general and the party's top six officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza.

Only national ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe missed the meeting as he "was in an airplane".

Mashatile said Magashule would not be stepping aside yet as the ANC national executive committee was finalising its framework on dealing with its members facing allegations of wrongdoing.

This is despite the adoption of a resolution at the 53rd ANC national conference held in 2017 that leaders facing legal battles should be excluded from political activity.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

On November 10 2020, the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. In October, seven others were arrested relating to the same multimillion-rand asbestos removal tender Magashule is being investigated for. Here's what you need to know about the Hawks' arrests and warrant for Magashule

