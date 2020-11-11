Case against 7 accused in Free State asbestos fraud postponed to next year

The R255m Free State asbestos corruption case has been postponed to next year.

The postponement on Wednesday comes as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and two others were expected to be added as co-accused in the matter.

Magashule was served with a warrant of arrest on Tuesday night, which requires him to hand himself over at the Hawks offices in Bloemfontein on Friday morning. He is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court shortly after.

Magashule was expected to join a long list of former government officials and businesspeople who were arrested in October regarding allegations of corruption related to the asbestos tender.

Edwin Sodi and his six co-accused are facing corruption and fraud charges related to the R255m project to remove asbestos roofs in the province. The state is seeking, so far, to recover R300m from those accused in the corruption scandal.