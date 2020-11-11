Politics

IEC happy with by-elections progress

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
11 November 2020 - 16:21
Other than protests in Soweto, by-election voting across the country was incident-free on Wednesday, said the IEC. File photo.
Other than protests in Soweto, by-election voting across the country was incident-free on Wednesday, said the IEC. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Electoral Commission said on Wednesday that voting in by-elections across the country had gone smoothly.

Ninety by-elections are being contested in municipalities after a delay caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said except for protests in Soweto, voting across the country had been incident free.

“In other areas, things are running smooth ... things are reasonably OK across the country where people are voting. We don't have any threats, we don't have any situation that we should be worried about,” she said.

A total of 609,133 people are expected to cast their ballots in the different municipalities.

WATCH | By-election 'Super Wednesday': all you need to know

On Wednesday, SA will finally hold its by-elections which have been delayed since March due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Politics
11 hours ago

Bapela said 23,000 of those had already cast their votes, as special votes, on Tuesday.

She said the IEC was well prepared to oversee voting despite the Covid-19 regulations.

“For instance, if you look at the indelible pen. Instead of a pen we take a cotton bud, just drop it in the ink and [use it to] mark someone's thumb, and then we dispose of it,” she said.

Bapela said staff had enough personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks and screens.

“By the time we came to these by-elections, we had been four months back at work, so we have picked up the pace. We know that this is something that is a necessity.”

The by-elections in Gauteng may see power changing hands in at least three municipalities: Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Mogale City.

In Ekurhuleni, three wards are up for contention and should the ANC lose, it may be in danger of losing its coalition government.

In Johannesburg, five wards are up for contention, two of which are DA strongholds. 

Should the ANC be dislodged in the three municipalities, it risks losing its coalition government, after it was ditched by the Patriotic Alliance, which formed part of mayor Geoff Makhubo's executive.

In Mogale City, one ward is being contested and could swing power to the opposition should the ANC fail to retain it.

Voting stops at 9pm on Wednesday and the election results are expected to be announced on Thursday at noon. 

TimesLIVE

By-elections in 95 wards across 55 municipalities in all nine of South Africa’s provinces will take place on "Super Wednesday" on November 11 2020. But how do by-elections work and why are these particular elections important? Here is all you need to know about 'Super Wednesday'

READ MORE:

Mashaba confident courts will overturn IEC stumbling block to his party's registration

Herman Mashaba is considering approaching the high court after the Electoral Commission (IEC) upheld a decision to reject the registration of his ...
Politics
1 day ago

Traditional leaders can help 'ramp up' voting in 2021 elections, says IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA wants traditional leaders to help encourage voting and act as mediators between political parties in the 2021 local ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Super Wednesday' by-elections will be an indicator for 2021, say KZN political parties

Political parties vying for control of the 12 wards up for grabs across nine municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal’s by-elections on Wednesday believe ...
Politics
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  2. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  3. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics
  4. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics
  5. From ‘buying fat cakes’ to ‘killing your child’: How Myeni and Kwinana ... Politics

Latest Videos

Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained
X