IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at Wednesday’s ‘family meeting’

What we are seeing brings home a difficult truth: that Covid-19 is far from over. It is very much still here. And it will remain with us for some time to come.

As South Africa, we have endured what we hope is the worst of the storm. At the height of the pandemic, in July, we were recording around 12,000 new infections a day.

For more than two months now, the number of new infections has remained relatively stable at below 2,000 a day.

The number of deaths has been declining steadily, as has the number of people requiring hospitalisation. The total number of new hospital admissions has declined for the 14th consecutive week.

We owe this to the decisive measures that we took early in the pandemic and to the contribution that every South African has made in fighting this virus.

We owe this also to the frontline workers who have selflessly and courageously staffed our medical facilities, gone out into communities to screen and to test, who have maintained peace and stability, and who have kept essential services working.

From the progress we have made, from the lessons we have learnt, we now know that under the current alert level 1 we have all the tools we need to prevent a resurgence. For as long as we observe all the necessary health protocols and remaining restrictions — as individuals, as businesses, as institutions — there should be no need to return to a higher alert level.

We should be proud of our response as a nation, which has been widely recognised and commended by many across the world.

I had a virtual meeting yesterday with several international business leaders whose companies operate in many countries across the world. They all applauded the manner in which South Africa has managed the pandemic.

While this is welcome progress, we must acknowledge that this pandemic has so far taken a great toll on the health and well-being of our people. To date, South Africa has recorded 742,394 coronavirus cases. Of these people, over 92% have recovered.

But the greatest blow we have suffered since the start of this pandemic are the confirmed deaths of 20,011 people due to Covid-19. While we have a relatively low fatality rate compared to many other countries, we cannot begin to calculate the loss and anguish that these deaths have caused.

Since the beginning of this crisis, our goal was both to save lives and protect livelihoods. As we rebuild our country in the midst of this pandemic, this must remain our overriding concern.

Although infections have stabilised, many people are still getting infected every day and we remain vulnerable. We are seeing how quickly and how dramatically infections can rise in a number of countries. We are also seeing how health systems can become overwhelmed in the face of rising infections. The rise in infections in some of these countries has led to the reimposition of tough restrictions. We have also seen in other countries how a resurgence can dash hopes for a swift economic recovery.

We must do everything we can to prevent this from happening in our country.

If we are to prevent a resurgence of infections in our country there are a few areas that we must pay attention to.

The first is the situation in the Eastern Cape, which is showing signs of a resurgence.

In the last week, the number of new cases in the province was 50% higher than the week before. And the total number of new cases in the last 14 days was around 145% higher than the previous 14 days. These increases are being driven by massive spikes in the Nelson Mandela Metro and the Sarah Baartman District in particular.

For the last month, there has been a sustained upward increase in hospital admissions in the province.