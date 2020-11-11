IN PICS | What voting during the Covid-19 pandemic looks like

Wednesday’s by-elections gave SA a glimpse into how voting in the 2021 local government elections in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like.

TimesLIVE visited voting stations in Durban to observe how Covid-19 regulations were followed by the IEC staff and voters alike.

The Electoral Commission on Monday said it was confident that the by-elections would be free, fair and safe, as long as all stakeholders conform to the strict safety measures and protocols put in place at voting stations.

The application of hand sanitisers to all people entering and exiting the voting station was the first step.