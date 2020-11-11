IN PICS | What voting during the Covid-19 pandemic looks like
Wednesday’s by-elections gave SA a glimpse into how voting in the 2021 local government elections in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic could look like.
TimesLIVE visited voting stations in Durban to observe how Covid-19 regulations were followed by the IEC staff and voters alike.
The Electoral Commission on Monday said it was confident that the by-elections would be free, fair and safe, as long as all stakeholders conform to the strict safety measures and protocols put in place at voting stations.
The application of hand sanitisers to all people entering and exiting the voting station was the first step.
The mandatory wearing of masks over nose and mouth for all people within the boundaries of the voting station was also strictly enforced.
The traditional indelible ink marker pens were replaced with an indelible ink from a bottle, applied to the thumb of voters using cotton buds, which was disposed of after each use.
