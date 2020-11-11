Ndlozi calls out Maimane for urging people to vote for independent candidates

After delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, voters will cast their votes for the by-elections on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has 609,133 voters on the certified voter's roll, 23,008 of which applied and were approved to cast special votes. The IEC said 12,218 will vote via home visits and 10,790 will head to voting stations.

The elections will take place in 95 wards across the country.

'Independent candidates are the future'

Maimane on Tuesday evening said South Africans must begin to unseat political parties by voting for independent candidates. He said parties lack accountability and transparency.

“We believe independent candidates are the future of governance in SA. Electing people who are not dictated to by any political party strengthens accountability, brings decision making closer to the people and ensures the best fit-for-purpose individuals represent us in government,” he said.

Maimane, who launched his movement earlier this year after his resignation from the DA late last year, said political parties protect members implicated in wrongdoing.

He said the future of SA should not depend on any political party.

He urged voters to be open to consider ordinary members of their communities for positions in governance.