Ndlozi calls out Maimane for urging people to vote for independent candidates

11 November 2020 - 10:26
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed Mmusi Maimane for encouraging people to vote for independent candidates in the by-elections on Wednesday.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed One SA (OSA) leader Mmusi Maimane for encouraging citizens to vote for independent candidates in the by-elections on Wednesday, saying he is part of the problem.

“You are mad. You are a political party yourself. If political parties are a problem, then so are you," he tweeted.

Maimane responded: “I am Mmusi Maimane.” 

After delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, voters will cast their votes for the by-elections on Wednesday.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has 609,133 voters on the certified voter's roll, 23,008 of which applied and were approved to cast special votes. The IEC said 12,218 will vote via home visits and 10,790 will head to voting stations.

The elections will take place in 95 wards across the country.

'Independent candidates are the future'

Maimane on Tuesday evening said South Africans must begin to unseat political parties by voting for independent candidates. He said parties lack accountability and transparency.

“We believe independent candidates are the future of governance in SA. Electing people who are not dictated to by any political party strengthens accountability, brings decision making closer to the people and ensures the best fit-for-purpose individuals represent us in government,” he said.

Maimane, who launched his movement earlier this year after his resignation from the DA late last year, said political parties protect members implicated in wrongdoing.

He said the future of SA should not depend on any political party.

He urged voters to be open to consider ordinary members of their communities for positions in governance. 

In June this year, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional, opening the door for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections without affiliation to a political party. 

Maimane said this ruling meant the electoral system would change for good.

“There are already almost 50 political parties in SA. Swapping one for another is not the answer. It's time we elect capable and independent individuals to represent us in government.”

During the launch of OSA, Maimane announced that he had ditched politics for activism. He said movements were growing globally and would help champion activism and challenge self-serving politicians.

“Many people have been asking what distinguishes a party and a movement. I think it's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.

"They remind each one of us of a deep sense of activism. They incorporate all of us to say 'we don't have to agree on everything, but we can agree on a number of values'."

Mzansi weighs in

On social media, some agreed with Maimane's sentiment, while others believed it might cause more harm than good. 

TimesLIVE

