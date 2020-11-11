Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night.

The address follows a special sitting of cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council meeting. Both meetings took place yesterday, Tuesday 10 November 2020,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

According to Wednesday night's figures, there were 740,254 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA and 19,951 fatalities.

TimesLIVE