Steinhoff still a priority investigation, says Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya

The Hawks have taken more than 200 witness statements and are doing everything possible to get the Steinhoff corruption case prosecuted in court.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya told parliament on Wednesday that they had “never relaxed” on the Steinhoff matter.

“When one looks at the content of the investigation that has already been put into that matter, there are more than 200 statements and those might also be indicative of the number of witnesses that we have engaged with to put together the investigation,” he said.

“Whenever the statutory requirements obligate some entities or companies to pay some fines and the like, it doesn't erase the criminal matter that we are pursuing. We shall still be pursuing the criminal matters,” said Lebeya.

He was appearing before parliament's public accounts watchdog Scopa alongside the heads of other law-enforcement agencies who make up the anti-corruption task team to talk about pending corruption cases from various government departments and entities.

He said the matter was among the top 10 cases being investigated by the Hawks.