'Super Wednesday' by-elections will be an indicator for 2021, say KZN political parties

Political parties vying for control of the 12 wards up for grabs across nine municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal’s by-elections on Wednesday believe their electoral performance will be an indication of things to come in next year’s local government elections.

The IFP, which is contesting all 12 wards, has taken it up a notch. Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party will build on its electoral performance to reclaim its official opposition status which it lost to the DA four years ago.

“We are going to reclaim a lot of municipalities which we could not take back in 2016, and we will be making clear victories in municipalities that are currently hung because there are so many challenges at hung municipalities in terms of stability and ensuring effective service delivery,” said Hlabisa.