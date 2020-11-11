WATCH | Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: arrests and warrants explained

On Tuesday , the Hawks issued a warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In October, seven others, including businessman Edwin Sodi, were arrested relating to the same multimillion-rand asbestos-removal tender Magashule is being investigated for.

Sodi and the six others are expected to make another appearance at the Bloemfontein high court on Wednesday while Magashule is expected to appear on Friday.

TimesLIVE