ANC lambasted for breaching Covid-19 regulations during Polokwane rally

The ANC in Limpopo has come under fire for not adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations — and has been accused of jeopardising the already hard-hit events industry.

This follows a Siyanqoba rally held in Polokwane on Sunday, where the party was said to have flouted Covid-19 restrictions. The regional ANC admitted to TimesLIVE that the situation was beyond its control during the “entertainment session” of the event.

The SA Events Council (SAEC) expressed extreme concern and disappointment.

“Video footage shows thousands of attendees flouting social distancing regulations, the majority of whom are without masks. We are all aware that events like these create the perfect environment for the super-spreader event — a major contributor to a viral 'second wave' — that the government and civil society are concerned about,” SAEC’s Robyn D'Alessandro said.