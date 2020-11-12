ANC upbeat ahead of 2021 elections after by-elections boost: Fikile Mbalula

The ANC believes that its good showing in this week's by-elections is a sign of good things to come in next year's local government elections.

This is according to the ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, who was briefing the media on Thursday. Mbalula said it was pleasing that South Africans still chose the liberation movement as their party of choice after it retained most of its wards and wrestled a few from the DA.

These results, said Mbalula, are an important “yardstick” in the ANC's planning and messaging towards the 2021 election.

The party won 70 of the 95 wards that were up for grabs, five more wards than those it won in 2016 before the vacancies that occasioned the by-elections.