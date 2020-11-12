From international travel to a vaccine: 5 things you need to know from Ramaphosa's address

International travellers wishing to come to SA can now do so, though this will be under stringent measures.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

Visitors will be required to produce a certificate of a negative Covid-19 test which is no older than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will also be eased. Licensed establishments will now be permitted to sell booze within licensed trading hours.

The president said these steps would help to ensure a rapid and sustained economic recovery.