Phumzile Van Damme and Mmusi Maimane throw shade at ministers in Twitter challenge

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane were among dozens who took to social media on Wednesday to participate in the “The minister” challenge, throwing serious shade at current cabinet members.

The challenge was a drag-fest with some users posting pictures of ministers alongside pictures depicting scenes of failed service delivery.

Popular targets included minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, police minister Bheki Cele and transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Maimane took aim at Motshekga, posting a screenshot of a Daily Maverick report detailing how R22m was allegedly spent on a school where only the foundation had been laid.