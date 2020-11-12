The bad, the booze & the beauty filter: Here's what Mzansi thought of Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address

He also announced the extension of the national state of disaster to December 15 and the “winding down” of Covid-19 relief measures.

However, the special Covid-19 grant was extended until January 2021 and the UIF Ters benefit scheme for another month to October 15.

“This will provide much needed income to around six million people who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of government assistance,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa announced the amendment of lockdown level 1 regulations to include the opening of borders to all international travellers and the return to normal operating hours for liquor outlets.

Five days of mourning for those who have died from Covid-19 will be held from November 25-29.

Social media users, who had been sitting on the edge of their keyboards waiting for the address, filled TLs with memes and messages in response to the address. While many celebrated the easing of restrictions, others were not impressed with what they claim “should have been an e-mail”.

While the rest were out here using filters to “dress up” the president.