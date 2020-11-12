'This is not the farewell we envisaged'- seven heartbreaking tributes to Kimi Makwetu

Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's death on Wednesday has sent shock waves across the country and led to an outpouring of emotional tributes.

Makwetu died in hospital after a battle with lung cancer.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu this afternoon,” spokesperson Africa Boso said. “We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing and to give them the privacy and space. When they are ready the family will share details of how they would like to honour their beloved husband and father.”

Makwetu, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013, was due to end his tenure in the office this month and was scheduled to appear in parliament last week for a farewell event. Unfortunately he was not able to attend because of his health.

Last week, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela announced that Makwetu was appointed to the United Nations' Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC), advising the body's General Assembly and helping it fulfil its oversight responsibilities.

Social media was flooded with tribute to Makwetu, with many politicians, friends and ordinary South Africans sharing emotional messages of what he meant to them.