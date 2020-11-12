'This is not the farewell we envisaged'- seven heartbreaking tributes to Kimi Makwetu
"Words completely and utterly fail me. We have lost a patriot"
Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu's death on Wednesday has sent shock waves across the country and led to an outpouring of emotional tributes.
Makwetu died in hospital after a battle with lung cancer.
“It is with great sadness and shock that we announce the passing of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu this afternoon,” spokesperson Africa Boso said. “We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts as they come to terms with his passing and to give them the privacy and space. When they are ready the family will share details of how they would like to honour their beloved husband and father.”
Makwetu, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013, was due to end his tenure in the office this month and was scheduled to appear in parliament last week for a farewell event. Unfortunately he was not able to attend because of his health.
Last week, international relations and co-operation department spokesperson Clayson Monyela announced that Makwetu was appointed to the United Nations' Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC), advising the body's General Assembly and helping it fulfil its oversight responsibilities.
Social media was flooded with tribute to Makwetu, with many politicians, friends and ordinary South Africans sharing emotional messages of what he meant to them.
“We were celebrating him just two weeks ago”
Only two weeks ago we celebrated Kimi Makwetu’s term as Auditor General and threw him a farewell party ☹️ As a country we recently deployed him to the United Nations Independent Advisory Committee #KimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/qilsNPKfy7— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) November 11, 2020
“This is not the farewell we had envisaged.”
#KimiMakwetu set the bar very high. He gave credibility to Auditing and in him there was integrity, trust and lessons in the manner he steered the AG Office in its work.— Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP #🇿🇦 #😷 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) November 11, 2020
He embodied respect and humility... like a duck he made it seem easy as he furiously peddled the water!
“He represented the best version of us”
Thembekile Makwetu represented the best version of us. A solid black professional who was true to his profession #KimiMakwetu— Dabane (@Mkhu28) November 11, 2020
“Principled. Brilliant mind. Someone we can all learn from”
RIP AG #KimiMakwetu— Ricky Singh (@Rikkising) November 11, 2020
Son of the soil
Corruptless
Principled
Brilliant mind
Someone we can all learn from
I'm saddened pic.twitter.com/4utu75oEmV
“Be kind to those you meet”
The lesson in this is that we do not know the personal battles that people are fighting everyday of their lives. Be kind to those you meet. #KimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/EIdmlpd1OJ— Master Tshikz-wizy (@Tshikzwizy) November 11, 2020
Honoured to the end
Exactly three weeks ago, the #NCOP convened a special sitting where members of the NCOP expressed their profound appreciation for #KimiMakwetu 's tireless efforts to clean government, especially in our municipalities! I am loss for words #RIPKimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/FTG1NHEKdK— Zama Mvulane ™️ (@zmvulane) November 11, 2020
“Lala ngoxolo KM, ulifezile ugqatso”
“The mandate is the people” lala ngoxolo KM ulifezile ugqatso (you have won your race) #KimiMakwetu— SwissGod (@PumlaniG) November 11, 2020