WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to continue hearing testimony relating to Denel

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear testimony relating to Denel from former group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe and current GCEO Tlib Sadik, as well as Stephan Burger and Daniel Mantsha.

The commission on Wednesday heard testimony from Ntshepe who said he believed he had the power to deviate from the company's supply chain management policy to approve a single-supplier contract between Denel Land Systems (DLS) and Gupta-linked company VR Laser.

He was being questioned on why he overruled a decision by Denel group executive for supply chain management Dennis Mlambo, who had refused to approve the single-supplier contract.

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy told Ntshepe that a former contracts manager at DLS, Celia Malahlela, had indicated that Mlambo had refused to approve the request in 2015.