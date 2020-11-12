Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission to continue hearing testimony relating to Denel

12 November 2020 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE

Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear testimony relating to Denel from former group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe and current GCEO Tlib Sadik, as well as Stephan Burger and Daniel Mantsha.

The  commission on Wednesday heard testimony from Ntshepe who said he believed he had the power to deviate from the company's supply chain management policy to approve a single-supplier contract between Denel Land Systems (DLS) and Gupta-linked company VR Laser.

He was being questioned on why he overruled a decision by Denel group executive for supply chain management Dennis Mlambo, who had refused to approve the single-supplier contract.

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy told Ntshepe that a former contracts manager at DLS, Celia Malahlela, had indicated that Mlambo had refused to approve the request in 2015.

I had the power to break rules, says former Denel chief over deal with Gupta-linked firm

Former Denel group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe believed he had the power to deviate from company policy to approve a single-supplier contract between Denel ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Denel in the spotlight at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry is expected to continue hearing Denel-related testimony from the state company's former chief financial officer Fikile ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. An ‘unthinkable’ failure: Zondo blasts SA’s SOE ‘disaster’ Politics
  2. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  3. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics
  4. Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party Politics
  5. Is Paul Mashatile wooing eThekwini in the hope of the 2022 hot seat? Politics

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
X