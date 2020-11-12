'We bought it with our own money': ANC supporters to defy party rules in support of Magashule

Speaking during Thursday's night vigil, mKhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus said the members bought the clothing with their own money and would wear it as they pleased.

“As ANC members, we buy these T-shirts with our money. We can wear them, and we will wear them,” Niehaus said. “Tomorrow [Friday], comrades will come in their ANC regalia. I personally will come in the uniform of uMkhonto weSizwe, so I will have my uniform on.”

Niehaus joined the night vigil of about supporters at the Loch Logan Rose Garden park in Mangaung.

He said they were supporting Magashule as ANC members and not as individuals, which is in direct contradiction with the call made by the party’s top officials.

“What we are faced with here is that ANC structures are speaking and they are saying we want to be here because we want to have a demonstration for unity in the ANC. We are concerned that this warrant of arrest against the secretary-general can cause division. We want to bring message of unity.

“We are not here to try and be in defiance of anyone, but at the same it is our right as members of the ANC and members coming from structures representing the ANC,” Niehaus said.