Ace Magashule bailed on R200,000, court hears he earns R133,000 salary from ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was released on bail of R200,000 after he made his first appearance in a packed Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Magashule's advocate, Laurance Hodes, brought an application for his release on bail after he had presented himself to the Hawks on Friday morning for charges related to the controversial 2014 Free State asbestos roofing removal project, while he was premier of the province.

Hodes had asked for the court to set the bail at R20,000 and said Magashule had fully co-operated with the investigating team.

Hodes said even when Magashule heard rumours about his impending arrest on October 6, he — through his attorney — contacted the Hawks the next day tendering his full co-operation.

Hodes said while the Hawks had requested Magashule to present himself to the Hawks by 10.30am, Magashule presented himself to the investigating team by 8.30am.