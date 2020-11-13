EFF will be 'biggest or second-biggest party' in 2021 after by-election growth, says Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has predicted the EFF will be the biggest, or at least the second-biggest, political party in SA next year after the party's growth in the by-elections held on Wednesday.

This week 95 wards were up for grabs in the by-elections, none of which were won by the red berets. However, the seven-year-old party showed significant growth as it went from having three seats in Phokwane municipality to five seats and one in Renosterberg. Both municipalities are in the Northern Cape.

Shivambu said this growth places the party on a path to unseating the DA as the official opposition and potentially the ruling ANC.

“Come hail, storm, high water or disaster, the EFF will be the biggest or second-biggest political party in SA by this time in 2021. We knocked on the doors of voters and they said come in. We are growing by a minimum 100% compared to 2016 in the majority of wards,” Shivambu tweeted on Thursday.

In another tweet, Shivambu said the party's growth proves more voters are showing confidence in the EFF.