Former Denel board chair denies being appointed to capture company for the Guptas

Former Denel board chairperson Daniel Mantsha has denied allegations that he was appointed to capture the company on behalf of the Gupta family.

Mantsha was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

He was appointed as chairperson of the board in 2015. He resigned in 2018, just months before his three-year term ended.

Mantsha told the inquiry that when the new board arrived, Denel was a sinking ship.

“Denel was owing Nedbank and Absa more than R4bn. The financial state was dire at the time, compounded by a transaction on which Denel had spent R855m, which Denel did not have. It was catastrophic.”

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy asked Mantsha, who at the start of proceedings asked to address the inquiry to give his version of events, why he had not given the details in an affidavit when he was requested to do so.