IN PICTURES | Covid-19 fashion in Mangaung as Ace Magashule crowd gathers

About 1,000 ANC members, some of them waving ANC flags, converged metres away from the cordoned off Bloemfontein magistrate's court precinct on Friday morning ahead of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's appearance on corruption charges.

They sang "Ramaphosa must answer as to what Ace has done".

One group carried a placard which read "This case is politically motivated", while another carried one reading "Hands off Ace Magashule".