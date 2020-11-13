Politics

IN QUOTES | 'Those who talk about war are playing with fire': Ramaphosa responds to Senekal unrest

13 November 2020 - 09:00
President Cyril Rampahosa: 'No one in SA should be talking about war'.
President Cyril Rampahosa: 'No one in SA should be talking about war'.
Image: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that those who seek to incite war and violence in society are playing with fire.

The president was speaking during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question about the Senekal unrest four weeks ago, which saw EFF supporters descend on the town after a police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged in protests over the murder of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner.

The president said South Africans should never forget their destructive past which led to the degradation of masses.

He urged them to focus on nation-building. Ramaphosa said the government is committed to the safety of all South Africans, including farmers, regardless of their race.

Here are five quotes from the president:

ANC rejects EFF motion on farm workers' living conditions, tables own version

The ANC has blocked an EFF motion in parliament to create an ad hoc committee to look into the living conditions of farm workers.
Politics
2 days ago

If you speak war, you're playing with fire

No-one in SA should be talking about war. War in SA is a very dangerous phenomenon, and I think those who talk about war are playing with fire. They should see what war does in other countries where war is unleashed among citizens, there is nothing there that is benefiting anyone. We've seen it in countries like South Sudan. War is just a road towards attrition and suffering.”

Farmers and farmworkers must be protected

“When it comes to our people as a whole, our government is there to protect all our people. We want to make it clear that we want to protect people who work and live on farms, whether they are farmworkers, farmers, both black and white. They should have a sense and a feeling that this is their country, there is nowhere else to go, they live here. Where their protection is weak, we should find ways of strengthening their protection.”

Magashule arrest warrant: DA slams Ramaphosa for 'sitting on his hands' over corruption

The DA has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for “doing nothing” while the opposition party exposes corruption and ensures accountability.
Politics
1 day ago

CR17 campaign documents

“We are on the same side when it comes to transparency, and when it comes to fighting corruption. You will find a great supporter in me in that regard. This matter is now before our courts and that is why I have said, let us allow that process to reach its fruition. Once the court has ruled in that regard, let that be the case.”

Economic recovery plan or Tito Mboweni's budget speech?

“This plan is a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Next year, the minister of finance is going to outline a budget that is going to be responding to the various needs and challenges we face.

“Right now, we're tackling Covid-19-related issues to the extent where money has been taken away from certain programmes. That is money we would not have spent because of the challenges due to Covid. It has been a question of reprioritising our budget to good end because we are seeking to preserve jobs.” 

Lindiwe Zulu calls on SA to challenge inequality, patriarchy to fight GBV

Minister Lindiwe Zulu says the government is doing more to help victims of GBV.
Politics
6 hours ago

What's being done to stop GBV?

“We are continuing to pass legislation that seeks to prevent GBV, to protect the women of our country and the children of our country and to make sure that if they do get subjected to GBV, they are properly cared for and looked after. There are a number of interventions that also touch on economic opportunities that need to be embarked upon to support women.”

READ MORE

Magashule arrest warrant: DA slams Ramaphosa for 'sitting on his hands' over corruption

The DA has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa for “doing nothing” while the opposition party exposes corruption and ensures accountability.
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 developments

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night.
Politics
1 day ago

IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at Wednesday’s ‘family meeting’

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the country's response to Covid-19 on Wednesday night, touching on development of a new vaccine to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  2. Zuma’s lawyer slams Zondo commission attempts to ‘bully’ the former president Politics
  3. Warrant news fails to spoil Magashule’s by-election party Politics
  4. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  5. 'Not worried at all': Magashule speaks after Hawks confirm warrant of arrest Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X