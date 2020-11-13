IN QUOTES | 'Those who talk about war are playing with fire': Ramaphosa responds to Senekal unrest
President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that those who seek to incite war and violence in society are playing with fire.
The president was speaking during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday.
Ramaphosa was responding to a question about the Senekal unrest four weeks ago, which saw EFF supporters descend on the town after a police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged in protests over the murder of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner.
The president said South Africans should never forget their destructive past which led to the degradation of masses.
He urged them to focus on nation-building. Ramaphosa said the government is committed to the safety of all South Africans, including farmers, regardless of their race.
Here are five quotes from the president:
If you speak war, you're playing with fire
No-one in SA should be talking about war. War in SA is a very dangerous phenomenon, and I think those who talk about war are playing with fire. They should see what war does in other countries where war is unleashed among citizens, there is nothing there that is benefiting anyone. We've seen it in countries like South Sudan. War is just a road towards attrition and suffering.”
Farmers and farmworkers must be protected
“When it comes to our people as a whole, our government is there to protect all our people. We want to make it clear that we want to protect people who work and live on farms, whether they are farmworkers, farmers, both black and white. They should have a sense and a feeling that this is their country, there is nowhere else to go, they live here. Where their protection is weak, we should find ways of strengthening their protection.”
CR17 campaign documents
“We are on the same side when it comes to transparency, and when it comes to fighting corruption. You will find a great supporter in me in that regard. This matter is now before our courts and that is why I have said, let us allow that process to reach its fruition. Once the court has ruled in that regard, let that be the case.”
Economic recovery plan or Tito Mboweni's budget speech?
“This plan is a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Next year, the minister of finance is going to outline a budget that is going to be responding to the various needs and challenges we face.
“Right now, we're tackling Covid-19-related issues to the extent where money has been taken away from certain programmes. That is money we would not have spent because of the challenges due to Covid. It has been a question of reprioritising our budget to good end because we are seeking to preserve jobs.”
What's being done to stop GBV?
“We are continuing to pass legislation that seeks to prevent GBV, to protect the women of our country and the children of our country and to make sure that if they do get subjected to GBV, they are properly cared for and looked after. There are a number of interventions that also touch on economic opportunities that need to be embarked upon to support women.”