IN QUOTES | 'Those who talk about war are playing with fire': Ramaphosa responds to Senekal unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that those who seek to incite war and violence in society are playing with fire.

The president was speaking during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question about the Senekal unrest four weeks ago, which saw EFF supporters descend on the town after a police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged in protests over the murder of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner.

The president said South Africans should never forget their destructive past which led to the degradation of masses.

He urged them to focus on nation-building. Ramaphosa said the government is committed to the safety of all South Africans, including farmers, regardless of their race.

