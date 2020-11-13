Magashule digs in heels, won't step aside and thanks all who paid his bail

Only a special ANC conference can tell him to step aside, party secretary-general Ace Magashule told thousands of supporters outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday.

Magashule was speaking after being granted R200,000 bail in the corruption case in which he faces 21 charges related to a R255m Free State asbestos roof tender.

He told the crowd that only the branches that elected him could ask him to step aside as the case proceeded.

“I’ve grown up in traditions and cultures of the ANC. I’ve never seen one individual in the ANC deciding for us. It will never happen while we are there,” he said.

This was in response to a letter by President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he reiterated the call for those who faced criminal charges in court to step aside until their names were cleared.

The matter is seemingly a hot potato in the party, which has several senior leaders embroiled in legal battles.