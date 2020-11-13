Parliament's contempt case against EFF MPs 'unlikely to succeed'

Parliament is unlikely to succeed in pursuing contempt charges against EFF MPs who protested against the attendance of former president FW de Klerk at the state of the nation address (Sona) in February.

Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, the external initiator (prosecutor) appointed by parliament to lead evidence against the conduct of EFF MPs, said while the presiding officers were lenient to the EFF and did not invoke all the rules at their disposal, there was also a deficiency with the joint rules applying to joint sittings.

The EFF protest caused a delay of more than an hour to the start of the annual address as they, rising on numerous points of order, objected to De Klerk's presence in the joint sitting.

“I'm not convinced that the presiding officers used all the tools at their disposal,” Mayosi told the institution's powers and privileges committee on Friday.

“First of all, the rules are not helpful. If the rules were more explicit, in the same way as the National Assembly, this difficulty would not have been there,” she said.

Mayosi said the strategy adopted by the presiding officers that evening was somewhat “more lenient”, which was to say “you are repeating something, now sit down” and members sat down.