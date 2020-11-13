‘Times like these call for one to have a snake’ - Mbalula pokes fun at 'witchcraft' claims

Politics

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has poked fun at claims that some of Mzansi's most famous faces use “dark magic” to achieve their success.

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse had the internet in meltdown mode this week when she claimed that some in the entertainment industry used “snakes” and “witchcraft” to get ahead.

“I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” she said on an IGTV Live video.

Since then, social media has been flooded with jokes and messages weighing in on her comments.

Several celebs mocked the claims and, not to be left behind, Mbalula posted a snap of himself holding a snake on Thursday.

He joked that times like these call for people to have a snake.

The streets were a mess in reaction to the post, with many jokingly agreeing with the minister.

But others were more entertained by Mbalula's face in the post and questioned why he appeared to have a dark mark on his pants.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions:

