ANC stalwart Mluleki Ndobe fell ill in custody, brother tells mourners

ANC provincial chair and premier Sihle Zikalala said Ndobe remained a disciplined leader of the ANC even amid the accusations.

“Pained and upset, he did not concoct conspiracy theories or cast aspersions on anyone. When he was released, like a seasoned cadre of the ANC he told the public that he was going to get guidance from the leadership of his organisation,” he said.

Zikalala expressed concerns over the divisions caused by the matter, leading some within the ANC feeling that they cannot love both Magaqa and Mluleki.

“The ANC has lost several comrades in the subregion of uMzimkhulu, and indeed this has deepened divisions and strained relations among comrades who had not only grown up together but who had always pledged solidarity with each other,” he said.

Zikalala called for peace and unity in the region, saying the ANC had an obligation to build “everlasting unity in the name of all departed comrades but specifically these two leaders”.

Mluleki's widow, Nobuhle Ndobe, said he had endured excruciating and unbearable pain. She described him as a wonderful husband and father.

Speaking of behalf of opposition parties, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the deputy speaker was “mature, he was fair, open-minded, he was a humble leader”.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who represented the ANC national executive committee at the funeral, said the party would never forget him.

“We will not forget him, his spirit lives on, his legacy lives on and we thank his family for having surrendered him to the service of the people. The ANC is grateful for his contribution to society,” she said.

TimesLIVE