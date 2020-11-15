Maimane urges followers not to lose their souls: I'm hearing about snakes & strange things

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has seemingly referenced author Jackie Phamotse's claims that some of Mzansi's most famous faces use “snakes” and “witchcraft” to get ahead, in a message of encouragement to his followers.

Speaking on Instagram Live this week, Jackie said: “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes.”

While several celebs and even transport minister Fikile Mbalula posted pics of themselves wearing snakes around their necks in response to the comments, Maimane referenced the “snakes” in a tweet encouraging his followers.

His message, addressed to young people, told them to not forget their soul and spiritual journey.

“I am hearing things about snakes and all kinds of strange things. All that you have is your soul,” he said.