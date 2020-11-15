Politics

Maimane urges followers not to lose their souls: I'm hearing about snakes & strange things

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 November 2020 - 11:00
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane had words of encouragement for his followers in the wake of Jackie Phamotse's comments.
One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane had words of encouragement for his followers in the wake of Jackie Phamotse's comments.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has seemingly referenced author Jackie Phamotse's claims that some of Mzansi's most famous faces use “snakes” and “witchcraft” to get ahead, in a message of encouragement to his followers.

Speaking on Instagram Live this week, Jackie said: “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes.”

While several celebs and even transport minister Fikile Mbalula posted pics of themselves wearing snakes around their necks in response to the comments, Maimane referenced the “snakes” in a tweet encouraging his followers.

His message, addressed to young people, told them to not forget their soul and spiritual journey.

“I am hearing things about snakes and all kinds of strange things. All that you have is your soul,” he said.

READ MORE

Phumzile Van Damme and Mmusi Maimane throw shade at ministers in Twitter challenge

The streets were filled with posts dragging cabinet ministers.
Politics
3 days ago

Ndlozi calls out Maimane for urging people to vote for independent candidates

Mmusi Maimane encouraged citizens to vote for independent candidates in the by-elections on Wednesday.
Politics
4 days ago

Mmusi Maimane: To those trying to import Trump-style politics in SA, see how this movie ends

"Colonialism values, apartheid values are not coming back in fashion. They are being rebuked by the world, especially by the youth."
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics
  2. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  3. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics
  4. Zuma wants Zondo recused - but he’s warned he still has to show up Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X