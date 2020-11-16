Politics

ANC top 6 to meet on Monday over Ace Magashule's arrest

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 November 2020 - 06:00
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Image: Esa Alexander

The ANC top 6 will meet on Monday when it is expected that the developments around the arrest of its secretary-general Ace Magashule will be discussed.

Magashule made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday where he faced numerous charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. He was released on bail of R200,000.

Magashule's arrest and being charged are expected to reignite a debate in the ANC's national executive committee about whether leaders charged criminally should step down. The NEC will meet at the end of the month.

Before his appearance in court, Magashule assured the party's top 6 leaders that he will co-operate with law-enforcement agencies.

After his appearance, Magashule said only the branches of the ANC could remove him.

'The NEC must put its foot down': Ace’s foes push for his removal over charges

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's Friday attack on his party foes was a pushback against calls for him to step aside following fraud and ...
News
1 day ago

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe confirmed to the Sunday Times that officials will meet on Monday to discuss developments around the arrest of Magashule, and described this as a complex issue.

Mantashe would not be drawn on Magashule's comments about not stepping down.

Last week, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Magashule would continue with his functions at the ANC headquarters because the issue of him stepping aside as he fights his legal battles was not raised at a meeting of senior officials.

This was because the NEC was still finalising guidelines related to the “step aside rule”, even though this was an adopted conference resolution from 2017.

TimesLIVE

MORE

What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors

Law enforcement pounced on ANC heavyweight Ace Magashule on Tuesday after the corruption case against him was bolstered by his personal assistant, ...
News
1 day ago

Has ANC SG Ace Magashule misread his party?

October 11 2005. Thousands of people gathered outside the Durban magistrate's court in support of then ANC deputy president Jacob Zuma, who was to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ace up his sleeve: Magashule using Zuma's playbook, says analyst

If Ramaphosa doesn't have a plan for a political backlash, his anti-corruption stance is a 'silly gamble'
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics
  2. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  3. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  4. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X