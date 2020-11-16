Politics

Back to the drawing board as Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA agrees to change party logo

16 November 2020 - 11:49
Herman Mashaba says the majority of his members have voted for him to change his party logo as directed by the IEC.
Herman Mashaba says the majority of his members have voted for him to change his party logo as directed by the IEC.
Image: File / Sowetan

In a bid to be permitted to contest the next government elections, Herman Mashaba has agreed to adhere to the IEC’s recommendations and change his party's logo.

Taking to his party’s social networking platforms on Monday, Mashaba announced that the bulk of his party's supporters had also supported the move to change the logo.

The IEC had on two occasions rejected the registration of his party because of its logo which bore resemblance to the South African flag.

The Party of Action (POA) has also claimed the logo was strikingly similar to its emblem and could therefore confuse voters.

ActionSA, whose logo was said to be strikingly similar to that of POA, has agreed to change it.
ActionSA, whose logo was said to be strikingly similar to that of POA, has agreed to change it.
Image: File

“Thank you, to every person that voted. Over 92% of you said that we should change the logo. We have heard you! We will now initiate the redesign of our logo,” Mashaba said.

“We will now move quickly to amend the logo and reinitiate our registration process so that we can focus on what South Africans need - an alternative government. We have heard you, and we are moving forward,” he added.

Mashaba had last week said he was willing to take the logo fight to the high court after the IEC rejected his party registration for the second time on the same grounds. 

The party said it would no longer be following this route, as a protracted legal battle could scupper its bid to contest the polls.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mashaba confident courts will overturn IEC stumbling block to his party's registration

Herman Mashaba is considering approaching the high court after the Electoral Commission (IEC) upheld a decision to reject the registration of his ...
Politics
6 days ago

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA strikes a chord with students — but party still waiting for registration

The newly formed political party of former DA leader in Gauteng Herman Mashaba is gaining ground at tertiary institutions, even though its candidates ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Herman Mashaba responds to claims his party's 'recycling' old politicians

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says there are people who are out to “destabilise” his newly formed political party and has urged his supporters not ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics
  2. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  3. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  4. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X