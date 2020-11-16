Politics

Civil society organisations call on Zuma to appear before state capture inquiry

16 November 2020 - 09:43
A number of prominent civil society organisations have urged former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo (pictured) chairs the commission.
A number of prominent civil society organisations have urged former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo (pictured) chairs the commission.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, together with 27 other civil society organisations, has urged former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday. 

In a statement on Sunday the foundation, together with organisations such as Corruption Watch,  the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Equal Education, the Joe Slovo Foundation, Right2Know, Section 27 and South African Council of Churches, called on Zuma to present himself before the commission, and to respect its mandate and integrity.

“We are perturbed by the evasive attitude in recent weeks of selected witnesses appearing before Judge Raymond Zondo. We urge the former president not to employ a similar strategy, or delaying tactics. We believe that an innocent person will have no qualms about being frank, transparent and accountable to the public through the commission.”

Last week Zuma filed an affidavit asking Zondo to recuse himself as state capture commission chair, from “presiding over those issues that pertain to me and my family”.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a statement on Friday, secretary of the commission, Itumeleng Mosala, said the application would be made at 10am on Monday. This was also the time at which Zuma had been summonsed to appear before the commission.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it was shocking that some would think Zondo has an “obsession” with Zuma. 

“It is shocking that some tend to think that Judge Zondo has an ‘obsession’ with Zuma when in fact, a substantial amount of information that has emerged from witness testimony thus far implicates the former president and his associates.”

“The buck must stop somewhere. As a former president, who presided over an era of state capture, Zuma should account to the public about what he did or did not do to prevent the capture of the state by business and political elites.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Zondo 'determined to find me guilty, regardless of the facts': Zuma

Zuma application to have deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recused as state capture commission chair will be made at 10am Monday
News
2 days ago

Zuma wants Zondo recused - but he’s warned he still has to show up

The former president, on the other hand, immediately took exception to the 'bullying' and 'condescending' tone of the warning
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma’s lawyer slams Zondo commission attempts to ‘bully’ the former president

The stand-off between former president Jacob Zuma and the Zondo commission heated up again this week.
Politics
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PA is key witness against Magashule in corruption case & charges explained Politics
  2. All (including Gwede) is up in the air as ANC’s rule steps aside for Magashule Politics
  3. R38,000 per day? That's the cost of the Zondo inquiry's lawyers Politics
  4. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X